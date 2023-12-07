Panola edges Angelina 51-50

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It would be in Lufkin where the Roadrunners would meet up with the Panola Ponies. Angelina having trouble with their shooting game all night would give Panola the edge.

Ponies Jonah Hinton with the nice floater to fall. And check out Jayden Lawerence on the fast break with the 2 handed jam.

In the end it would a close one with the Ponies just getting by 51-50 the final.

