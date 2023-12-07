For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Panola edges Angelina 51-50

Panola College
Panola College(Panola College)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - It would be in Lufkin where the Roadrunners would meet up with the Panola Ponies. Angelina having trouble with their shooting game all night would give Panola the edge.

Ponies Jonah Hinton with the nice floater to fall. And check out Jayden Lawerence on the fast break with the 2 handed jam.

In the end it would a close one with the Ponies just getting by 51-50 the final.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man

Latest News

Timpson Bears head coach Kerry Therwhanger
Timpson Bears ready for state-semis
Houston Astros
Houston Astros and catcher Victor Caratini agree to $12 million, 2-year contract, AP source says
Dennis scores 17 points as No. 6 Baylor improves to 9-0 with a 78-60 win over Seton Hall
Generic Basketball
Tarleton State earns 92-56 victory against Hardin-Simmons