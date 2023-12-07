Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! This Thursday we are waking up to chilly temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s across the area. South winds will be on the breezy side today which will help our temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. If you have any outdoor inflatables/light-weight decorations set up, you’ll want to make sure all is secured and deflated if possible! Winds get even breezier tomorrow which means many locations will reach into the lower 70s for highs, but that will also mean the humidity will be on the rise, leading to some potential stormy issues on Saturday. Our next potent cold front will begin to move into East Texas sometime Saturday morning, leading to decent coverage of showers and some thunderstorms from the late morning into the afternoon. Depending on the speed of this cold front, some storms could trend on the strong to severe side if they are not out of Texas by the mid-late afternoon hours. It is important that if you have any plans set for Saturday that you expect the potential of heavy rains at the very least. Conditions dry out quickly behind the cold front, leading to a dry but much cooler second half of the weekend. Temperatures will sit near 60 degrees for highs during the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine.

