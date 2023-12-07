Timpson Bears ready for state-semis

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson who defeated Garrison last week to advance to the 2A state semi-finals, will be taking on Ganado. A very tough football team out of Jackson County.

Timpson head coach Kerry Therwhanger said, “they’re really good football team. Obviously, you’re in the Final Four, it takes a lot to get to this point. You know, they they’re running a spread offense, they throw the ball around, throw and catch it pretty well. So our DB’s, our secondary is gonna have to be on their toes and they’re not as big and physical team as some of the ones we faced up to this point, but, you know, we’re excited about the opportunity, have another shot to try to get to the state championship game and we’re looking forward to it.”

And I understand that you’re going into this state semifinal game without one of your big players. JJ with that injury last week in that Garrison game.

“Yeah, he got injured, knee,” he said. He’ll be out for the rest of the season. It’s unfortunate but we’ve got a lot of guys on this team that will step up and take up the slack so we feel good about it. He got hurt here against Garrison the first time in district and we were able to pull it out, he got hurt again the other night and Garrison one of the better teams that we face so I know the other guys will step up and be ready to go.”

And despite losing their star running back at such a crucial time, there’s always #10. And you can expect Terry Bussey to put up the numbers that could take this team all the way to a state championship. But first it’s all about getting past Ganado, and that game will be tomorrow night in Conroe at Woodforest Bank Stadium. Kickoff at 7 pm.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.