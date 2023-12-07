For Your Service
Upshur County man headed to prison after DWI crash that injured couple, baby

Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Uphsur County man is headed to prison after being convicted of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Rodney Dean Seahorn, 48, was sentenced to two eight-year prison terms to be served consecutively for his role in a wreck that happened on April 5, 2023.

According to Upshur County DA Billy Byrd, on April 5, Seahorn left a home in White Oak and headed north, toward Gilmer. When he arrived at the intersection of FM 1844 and Hwy 300, Byrd said that Seahorn entered the intersection illegally and in the wrong lane. He crashed into the vehicle of a man and his pregnant wife who were heading to Longview to celebrate her birthday.

Byrd said that the wreck was so severe that the couple had to be cut from the vehicle. They were both crushed, he said, but survived. The baby was surgically removed and place in NICU for a long period of time, he added. He said all three are still healing, eight months later.

Seahorn entered into a plea bargain agreement with the State of Texas on Dec. 7. He was sentenced to eight years with a deadly weapon finding for the mother and baby, and another eight years for the father. The charges were intoxication assault, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years.

Byrd said this story is a reminder that, especially with upcoming holiday gatherings and parties, driving intoxicated is a completely preventable crime.

