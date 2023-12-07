Warm, southerly winds will become gusty on Friday before our next cold front brings in a few strong thunderstorms on Saturday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few more clouds streaming overhead tonight will combine with a light south wind to keep us from being nearly as cold as recent nights with overnight lows cooling into the middle 50′s.

The return of southerly winds will keep lots of clouds and a 20% chance of drizzle or spotty showers in the mix for Friday with highs warming into the lower 70′s.

Our next big storm system and cold front are slated to get here on Saturday afternoon, providing us with our next best chance to be on the receiving end of some showers and a few strong thunderstorms.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center continues to keep all of east Texas under a low-end risk for severe weather due to that severe weather threat with the cold frontal passage.

Be mindful that some of the stronger storms along the leading edge of the cold front will be capable of putting down some strong wind gusts and some pocket change hail. While the tornado threat is not zero, it is on the low-end of the scale due to the wind parameters in place.

It does appear the best window for thunderstorms to develop will be from 2-6 p.m. So if you have outdoor plans to attend to on Saturday, get them in earlier in the day, if you can.

It now appears that from a timing standpoint, this frontal boundary will move in during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. It will push through the Crockett, Nacogdoches, and Center areas around 3 p.m. before getting to Lufkin, Groveton, and San Augustine by 4 p.m. By the time we hit 6 p.m., it should be moving through Hemphill, Jasper, and Woodville. Of course, these are estimated arrival times and are subject to change.

Behind that weekend cold front, it will turn much colder and blustery as northwest winds really kick in on Sunday, leading to a return of cold nights followed by cool afternoons for the end of the weekend and the start to next week.

