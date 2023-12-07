Warrant describes events leading up to fatal shooting of 14-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four teens turned themselves in Tuesday following a deadly shooting of a 14-year-old over the weekend. An additional 13-year-old boy was taken into custody Wednesday, police say.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa Gonzales, 17-year-old Angelina Estrada, 17-year-old Dehvin Garcia and both a 16-year-old and 13-year-old boys are all charged in connection with the shooting death of Zaydrian Valdez.

On Dec. 3, officers were called to UMC for reports of a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via private vehicle and died shortly after he arrived. Lubbock homicide detectives were called to investigate, getting statements from the five other teens involved.

Police stated in a report the teens has been driving around to steal from vehicles. Dehvin Garcia reportedly drove the group to different locations, dropped off the other teens, and later picked them back up after the vehicles had been burglarized.

The group found an unlocked vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of South Loop 289. In this vehicle, they found two guns.

The teens took the firearms and returned to the vehicle. Police stated they were passing around one of the firearms, allowing each teen to examine it. While Gonzales was handling the gun, it fired, fatally shooting Zaydrian Valdez.

During her interview with investigators, Gonzales admitted to shooting Valdez.

After the teens arrived at UMC, the 13-year-old took the gun used to shoot Valdez and hid it in a nearby field, according to police.

All five teens are charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. Gonzales faces an additional charge of criminally negligent homicide. Garcia also faces an additional charge of use/exhibiting a deadly weapon. The 13-year-old faces two additional charges of theft of a firearm and tampering with evidence.

Police say the individuals involved were “committing vehicle burglaries, during which firearms were stolen.”

