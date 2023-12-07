WATCH: Nearly 5K gallons of wine down the drain in Washington vandalism incident

(KLTV) - When vandals struck a winery in Washington State on Nov. 22, they drained wine worth about $600,000 from the barrels.

Sparkman Cellars, located in Woodinville, Washington, posted a statement about the massive loss:

“This is a tough blow for our small family business and was timed to deliver maximum damage right as the holidays get under way. Our team has remained steadfast and focused in the face of this unimaginable crime. We remain committed to delivering superb wines to all our customers and are grateful for the extraordinary outpouring of support from our community of wineries, restaurants, retailers, and wine lovers.”

In the attached video the Sparkmans provided police, the suspect is seen entering the building, concealed with black clothing, scarf, and hat. They can later be seen leaving with an umbrella concealing them from the camera.

Police are still investigating the crime, conducting interviews with employees and ownership.

