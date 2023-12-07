For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches adopts new software for building inspection, construction

Nacogdoches City Hall
Nacogdoches City Hall((Source: KTRE))
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches’ Inspection Services Department hosted an instructional workshop on Thursday morning introducing new software.

City Building Inspector Don Shoemaker explained that the software will provide contractors and developers access to city departments for permits, inspections, zoning, and code enforcement online.

Shoemaker said individuals and city departments will be required to use the software beginning January 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Corrigan Fire 12/6
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

Latest News

WATCH: New Jersey police led on hog-wild chase by loose pig
WATCH: New Jersey police led on hog-wild chase by loose pig
WATCH: Utah high schoolers lift car off mother, 2-year-old in parking lot
WATCH: Utah high schoolers lift car off mother, 2-year-old in parking lot
Chay Runnels
WebXtra: Daughter discusses origin of Nacogdoches Christmas light contest named after her father
Chay Runnels
WebXtra: Daughter discusses origin of Nacogdoches Christmas light contest named after her father