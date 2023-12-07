WebXtra: City of Nacogdoches adopts new software for building inspection, construction

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches’ Inspection Services Department hosted an instructional workshop on Thursday morning introducing new software.

City Building Inspector Don Shoemaker explained that the software will provide contractors and developers access to city departments for permits, inspections, zoning, and code enforcement online.

Shoemaker said individuals and city departments will be required to use the software beginning January 1, 2024.

