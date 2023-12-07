For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Woman who threw food at Chipotle worker sentenced to fast food job

Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker,...
Rosemary Hayne, a woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker, received a sentence that includes working a fast food job for two months.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio woman who threw a bowl of hot food in the face of a Chipotle worker received an unusual sentence.

In addition to a month in jail, Rosemary Hayne’s sentence includes working a fast food job for two months. The 39-year-old mother of four pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced last week in Parma.

The judge gave Hayne the choice of a 90-day jail sentence or a 30-day sentence with 60 days working fast food. She chose the lighter sentence and walking in her victim’s shoes.

The court needs to approve the job, and she’ll have to work 20 hours per week.

Hayne also got a $250 fine and two years of probation.

The judge says he’s never handed down a sentence like this before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Nacogdoches roads closed due to water main break
Toby Wayne Ford
Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man

Latest News

Authorities in Virginia have issued an Amber Alert for 17-year-old Yuli Sanun Godines.
Amber Alert issued for kidnapped Virginia teen
Longview Salvation Army Captain Tamara Robb
Angel Tree program across East Texas need your help
The candidates are trying to chip away at former President Donald Trump's commanding lead in...
GOP presidential candidates battle it out in 4th debate
Gregg County DA's office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event
Gregg County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event