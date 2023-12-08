Ben Wheeler VFD Board holds special meeting after commissioners table back payments

BEN WHEELER, Texas (KLTV) - The Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department held a special meeting Thursday evening to discuss financials after commissioners tabled the back-payment of funds.

Last year, the VFD split. That led to frozen accounts, 10 firefighters resigning, and a new board taking over.

But they still vowed to keep their community safe at their own cost. And now, they want to be compensated for the months they went without the pay to help them meet operating expenses.

Van Zandt County Commissioners have asked the board to provide an audit earlier this year. But the department claimed they could not afford it, as it would cost them around 30,000 dollars. So both parties agreed that a financial overview would be given and an outside source would complete the request before granting the back-pay.

But at yesterday’s Commissioners court, the board still did not fulfill that, causing the item to be tabled.

The Commissioners agreed that the department must provide a letter by a CPA, along with a review of the 2022 books.

And Thursday evening, the board met to discuss those financials. Board President Chuck Partney claims a CPA has already done a financial overview pro bono.

“And see if we could just pay her for the work that she did. And we never asked her to do it for nothing, I mean that was the whole deal.” said Partney.

But after a year-long controversy of accusations like embezzlement and misappropriation of funds which lead to the split, former department members came to Thursday’s meeting to ask for past financial statements from July 2022 through October 2023, and proof of the CPA review.

“As a 501 C3, I do believe they have to comply with that, it’s a non-profit and you do have to provide the public when asked for those documents. So, I just hope this gets somewhere, I really do.” said Amanda Norman, former Secretary for the Ben Wheeler VFD.

Van Zandt County Commissioners will revisit the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department financials during their December 20 meeting.

We asked the Board for comment on the delayed financial review and the accusations, but they have declined at this time.

