Car, barn total loss after fire in Grand Saline

A fire destroyed a barn behind a residence on Thursday evening.
A fire destroyed a barn behind a residence on Thursday evening.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - A fire has destroyed a vehicle and a barn in Grand Saline Thursday night.

According to Grand Saline Volunteer Fire Department PIO Caden Mosher, the fire happened in the 200 block of North Oaks Drive. A barn and a vehicle behind a house burned, and were a complete loss, Mosher said. There were no injuries.

Assisting Grand Saline firefighters were Fruitvale VFD and Van VFD.

The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Grand Saline fire marshal.

