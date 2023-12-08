Cranberry-walnut coleslaw by East Texas Food Bank’s Kinsey Thompson
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We invited Kinsey from the East Texas Food Bank to join us with a lightened-up holiday recipe, and she delivered! This is so bright and flavorful that it’s nice to have when you’re getting tired of rich treats and meals.
Cranberry Walnut Coleslaw
Adapted and modified from Share Our Strengths, Cooking Matters™
Ingredients
- 1 head cabbage
- 3 medium carrots
- 1 cup walnuts
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1/3 cup cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tsp celery seed
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 cup dried cranberries
Instructions
- Rinse cabbage and carrots.
- Cut cabbage into thin slices. Peel and grate carrots.
- Combine and toss veggies, spices, vinegar, oil, sugar, and walnuts in a large bowl
