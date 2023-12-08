DPS at scene of wreck involving Livingston ISD school bus Hwy 59
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A school bus has been involved in a wreck on Hwy 59 North.
The wreck is heavily congesting traffic between Livingston and Leggett on 59. Northbound traffic is being diverted around the wreck. Drivers should use extreme caution or avoid the area altogether for the next several hours.
This is a developing story.
