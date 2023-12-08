For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Few East Texas veterans remain to tell eyewitness Pearl Harbor accounts

Few East Texas veterans remain to tell eyewitness Pearl Harbor accounts
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - December 7. 1941: the day the Japanese empire launched a sneak attack on the US fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II.

82 years later, there are very few people still alive that were there that day.

But their stories told to us over the years live on, so that people will remember.

“I have not talked to a Pearl Harbor veteran,” says a Longview resident.

And most people have never met a Pearl Harbor veteran.

The walls of honor at Longview’s Veterans Memorial Park contain the names of many of those who were there that Sunday morning at Pearl Harbor. Though they can’t speak now, through the passage of time their firsthand accounts continue to tell the story.

Bill Terry of White Oak was a 19-year-old gunners mate asleep in his bunk onboard the destroyer U.S.S. Reid when the first wave hit.

‘It was a long day. We saw them diving on the battleships. They thought if they could get all the battleships they’d have us whipped,” Bill said in a December 2012 interview.

He and his shipmates began to hit back, himself downing a Japanese plane.

“I was on a 5-inch, 38. I had a chance at a bunch of them,” he said.

Cruisers, destroyers and airplanes destroyed, leaving 2,400 Americans dead.

“We were attacked several times. Sometimes it was 100 planes, nothing but chaos,” Terry said.

Bob Crowder of Longview was on the U.S.S. Curtiss near battleship row, when torpedoes slammed into several ships. He manned a deck gun and fired back.

“It was the shortest day of my life, I didn’t think it would ever get over with, but time just flew,” Bob said in a December 2007 interview.

Crowder said it wasn’t glorious like movies portray; it was a fight for life. He lost 117 of his shipmates.

“I don’t care who you are or how brave you are, when the shells start breaking it shakes the hell out of you,” he said.

They have entrusted their stories with us, in hopes we would remember how it happened, and guard against it ever happening again.

“There’s always things that can be learned from going back and learning from history. Things learned can help you from making the same mistake in the future,” said Longview resident Cassandra Grissom.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data shows of the 16,000,000 who served in World War II, only about 120,000 were alive as of October 2023, and an estimated 131 die each day.

December 7 1941 - the day Japan launched a sneak attack on the U.S. fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin
Corrigan Fire 12/6
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after a closed-door...
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is resigning, 2 months after his ouster as House speaker
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

Latest News

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
BEN WHEELER VFD BOARD MEETING
Ben Wheeler VFD Board holds special meeting after commissioners table back payments
Miracle Springer, 7, lives in Tyler. She was born with polycystic kidneys and was given days...
Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
Miracle Springer, 7, lives in Tyler. She was born with polycystic kidneys and was given days...
Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter