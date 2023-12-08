Few East Texas veterans remain to tell eyewitness Pearl Harbor accounts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - December 7. 1941: the day the Japanese empire launched a sneak attack on the US fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II.

82 years later, there are very few people still alive that were there that day.

But their stories told to us over the years live on, so that people will remember.

“I have not talked to a Pearl Harbor veteran,” says a Longview resident.

And most people have never met a Pearl Harbor veteran.

The walls of honor at Longview’s Veterans Memorial Park contain the names of many of those who were there that Sunday morning at Pearl Harbor. Though they can’t speak now, through the passage of time their firsthand accounts continue to tell the story.

Bill Terry of White Oak was a 19-year-old gunners mate asleep in his bunk onboard the destroyer U.S.S. Reid when the first wave hit.

‘It was a long day. We saw them diving on the battleships. They thought if they could get all the battleships they’d have us whipped,” Bill said in a December 2012 interview.

He and his shipmates began to hit back, himself downing a Japanese plane.

“I was on a 5-inch, 38. I had a chance at a bunch of them,” he said.

Cruisers, destroyers and airplanes destroyed, leaving 2,400 Americans dead.

“We were attacked several times. Sometimes it was 100 planes, nothing but chaos,” Terry said.

Bob Crowder of Longview was on the U.S.S. Curtiss near battleship row, when torpedoes slammed into several ships. He manned a deck gun and fired back.

“It was the shortest day of my life, I didn’t think it would ever get over with, but time just flew,” Bob said in a December 2007 interview.

Crowder said it wasn’t glorious like movies portray; it was a fight for life. He lost 117 of his shipmates.

“I don’t care who you are or how brave you are, when the shells start breaking it shakes the hell out of you,” he said.

They have entrusted their stories with us, in hopes we would remember how it happened, and guard against it ever happening again.

“There’s always things that can be learned from going back and learning from history. Things learned can help you from making the same mistake in the future,” said Longview resident Cassandra Grissom.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data shows of the 16,000,000 who served in World War II, only about 120,000 were alive as of October 2023, and an estimated 131 die each day.

