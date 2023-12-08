A few showers and storms will be possible along a Saturday cold front before it turns blustery, much colder for Sunday.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had some light, streamer showers move through parts of deep east Texas earlier today, all caught up in the warm, humid flow coming in right off the Gulf of Mexico.

It will stay mostly cloudy and humid overnight with a 20% chance of a spotty shower and lows only dropping into the upper 60′s.

Our next big storm system and cold front are slated to get here on Saturday afternoon, providing us with a chance to be on the receiving end of some showers and a few strong thunderstorms.

The good news is that our low-end risk for severe weather has shifted further east, only encompassing portions of Sabine, Shelby, and San Augustine counties in the Sabine National Forest.

There are limiting factors coming into play which should keep the better odds for severe weather to our east in Louisiana and over toward the Mississippi River late Saturday afternoon and evening.

It does appear the best window for thunderstorms to develop will be from 3-6 p.m. So if you have outdoor plans to attend to on Saturday, get them in earlier in the day, if you can.

Behind that cold front, it will turn much colder and blustery as northwest winds really kick in Saturday evening and continue throughout the day on Sunday, leading to a return of cold nights followed by cool afternoons for the end of the weekend and the start to next week.

Sunday’s highs will only reach the middle 50′s with wind chills in the 40′s all day long. It will be a cool sunshine for the second half of the weekend.

We will then likely be setup for a light freeze on Monday morning when many of us head back to work and school.

Outside of that Monday morning freeze, the rest of next week will feature more cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but pleasant, afternoons under partly cloudy skies.

Our next chance of rain after tomorrow will not be in the picture until we get toward the end of next week.

