Former teacher to be found not guilty by reason of insanity in shooting death of son

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A former teacher who authorities say shot and killed her son in November 2020 on what would have been his first day at Riesel High School will be found not guilty by reason of insanity later this month.

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court has scheduled an uncontested hearing for Dec. 20 at which officials will agree that Sarah Elizabeth Hunt, 42, was insane when she shot and killed her 17-year-old son, Garrett Hunt.

Kelly will order Hunt sent to a state psychiatric hospital for treatment for up to a year, at which time her mental status will be reviewed again by doctors and the court. If doctors believe she continues to be a danger to herself or others, the judge can recommit her for as long as she is deemed in need of psychiatric care and treatment.

Hunt, a former fifth-grade teacher at Lake Air Montessori magnet School in Waco, has remained in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest Nov. 9, 2020.

Her attorney, Jessi Freud, said it is undisputed that Hunt was not sane under the legal definition when she killed her son while driving him to Riesel High School.

“This is one of the clearest cases of not guilty by reason of insanity at the time of the offense I have seen since I have been doing this,” Freud said.

Bosque County District Attorney Adam Sibley was appointed to handle the case after McLennan County District Josh Tetens recused his office because Teten’s administrative first assistant, Michel Simer, was involved in Hunt’s divorce after her arrest before Simer joined the DA’s office.

Sibley said the hearing will be uncontested based upon the psychological evaluations of Dr. Stephen L. Mark and Dr. Lee Carter. Both found her competent to stand trial, but insane at the time of the offense, Sibley said.

Mark, who diagnosed Hunt as bipolar and suffering from PTSD, reported that Hunt had stopped taking her medication and was psychotic at the time of the offense.

“She previously stopped meds for a while because she was functioning better, but wonders now if that was not the best thing to have done,” Mark wrote in his report, dated April 4, 2022.

Carter’s report remains sealed by the court. Freud said by the time the doctors had Hunt evaluated, she was back on her medication and had regained her competency to stand trial.

Hunt, according to Mark’s report, has a history of treatment for mental disorders “going back years.”

“At the time of the alleged offense, she was confused and not fully in touch with reality,” Mark wrote. “She had been under ever-increasing amounts of stress and strain for weeks, at least. She was becoming less able to think things through and complete even simple tasks. She had been feeling bogged down and not in reality.”

Hunt has a family history of depression and “tells of a wild, promiscuous type of life for a while as a teenager,” Mark’s report says. “She had a psychiatric hospitalization for severe suicidal risk years ago. She sometimes has racing thoughts. She has had repeated bouts of depression.”

According to reports, Hunt left her minivan running on a Riesel street with a pistol and ammunition inside while she sought help for her son after the shooting.

Officers found Garrett Hunt’s body with multiple gunshot wounds in the front seat of the minivan on East Frederick Road. Police found a .40-caliber pistol on the driver’s side floor, officials said.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Hunt picked up her son from a camper, where he had been staying with his father, and was going to take him to school. Sarah Hunt approached two people near the Riesel Square and told them her son needed help and was with her mother in heaven, according to court documents.

“She asked, ‘What have I done?’ and said, ‘This is not real,’ " court documents state.

During questioning, Hunt “would respond by sobbing, saying, ‘I didn’t mean to, I didn’t mean to,’ " according to an arrest affidavit.

