Fugitive arrested after barricading in RV in Palestine

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Palestine Police Department arrested a wanted felon on Wednesday.

According to police, Jerod Wayne Scroggins, 49, was wanted for a parole violation related to drug charges. He was classified as armed and dangerous, and was known by the police department as a “self-professed member of a white supremacist prison gang.”

On Dec. 6, police investigators developed information that Scroggins was staying in an RV in the 1000 block of N. Link Street in Palestine. When Scroggins saw the officers approaching, they say he fled inside the RV, barricading himself and ignoring police commands to come out, the department said in a statement.

Palestine Police Department’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to assist. Scroggins continued to ignore the demands to surrender, police said, so ERT breached the windows of the RV and used CS gas to force him to come out.

Scroggins exited the RV and surrendered to police without further incident. He was booked into the Anderson County Jail on the parole warrant and for evading arrest or detention. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.

