Jury sentences Sherman man to 20 years in 2020 murder

The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.
The jury sentenced Watson to 20 years in prison Friday morning.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County jury sentenced a Sherman man to 20 years in prison in a 2020 murder Friday morning.

After deliberating for more than two days, the jury sentenced Beau Watson, 43, to two decades in prison.

The jury delivered a guilty verdict Wednesday in this trial that began last Tuesday.

Watson fatally shot Jeremy O’bar, 37, over three years ago at his Sherman home.

O’bar was there with Watson’s ex-wife, Elizabeth.

Watson says O’bar lunged at him, so he shot in self-defense.

However, the prosecutors say this was premeditated.

In trial, we learned that Elizabeth was having relations with O’bar while she was living under Watson’s roof.

The jury began deliberations Wednesday, in total, they deliberated his sentence for about nine hours.

During opening statements in the sentencing phase, Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover said the jury worked hard on the verdict, while defense attorney Bob Jarvis said he was disappointed.

Watson faced anywhere from two years to life in prison.

He will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.

Victim impact statements are now being read.

We will have more today on News 12.

