Nacogdoches man gets 50-year sentence for seriously injuring 4-month-old son

Cornelius Calloway (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
Cornelius Calloway (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man has been sentenced for causing serious injury to his infant son.

Cornelius Calloway was arrested in 2019 after his 4-month-old son was taken to a hospital with severe injuries including a skull fracture. Calloway later admitted to losing his temper while watching the infant and striking the child with a closed fist. On Thursday, Calloway was sentenced to 50 years in prison by a jury in the 420th Judicial District Court in Nacogdoches County.

In the original case, deputies responded to a sick child call on Oct. 10, 2019. Calloway reportedly told dispatchers that his 4-month-old son was unresponsive, but breathing. Taken to the hospital, medical testing revealed numerous fractures, subdural bleeding of the brain, and retinal hemorrhaging. The child was later transferred to Texas Children’s Hospital for higher level of treatment and was released following a month-long stay. Evidence was presented that, due to the extent of the injuries, the child would likely have long-term health complications.

