For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been...
Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.(Marked Tree Animal Rescue)

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Upshur County man headed to prison after DWI crash that injured couple, baby
Corrigan Fire 12/6
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian flown to hospital after struck by vehicle in Lufkin

Latest News

A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students rescue woman and her 2 children who were trapped underneath car
A mother and her toddlers were hospitalized after being run over and pinned underneath a car.
Students save mom, kids pinned under car
Southern California guard Bronny James warms up before an NCAA college basketball game against...
USC’s Bronny James returns to full-contact practice for 1st time since cardiac arrest
Authorities say she left a loaded gun in a worn and tattered cardboard box in her car.
Mother of Florida boy accused of football practice shooting now charged with felony