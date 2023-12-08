For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Terry Davis, the star of the viral “Back it up, Terry!” video, received a brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy.

Davis became a social media icon after a video of him from 2017 went viral. In the video, Davis is attempting to back away from some fireworks being lit as someone yells the iconic line, “Back it up, Terry.”

Since the video went viral, Terry received requests for him to travel all over the country, especially around the Fourth of July.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Along with the van, with a big grin on his face, Davis showed off his new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanked all of his fans and supporters, including his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

He also thanked the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Upshur County man headed to prison after DWI crash that injured couple, baby
Corrigan Fire 12/6
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Police Lights
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a "thousand times" to keep...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen described as ‘monster’ faces possible life sentence
FILE - The U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 3,...
A rocket attack targets the US Embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage
Ellen Holly made several television appearances before eventually landing her legendary role...
Ellen Holly, first Black actor to land lead role in soap opera, dies at 92
Newark Beth Israel Hospital is shown in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The hospital was the...
2 nurses, medical resident injured in attack at New Jersey hospital, authorities say