Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student

Livingston ISD student dies in fatal accident
Livingston ISD student dies in fatal accident(Texas DPS)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of an 18-wheeler has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston ISD student.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Gregory Jackson, 41, of Texarkana, was arrested on a charge of criminally negligent homicide, a felony, after the 18-wheeler he was driving crashed into a Livingston ISD school bus. The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59, just north of Livingston after Jackson’s vehicle struck a passenger vehicle, which then struck a 15-year-old boy getting off the bus.

Jackson has since been booked into the Polk County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
