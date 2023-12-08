Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are approximately 1,100 children awaiting kidney transplants in America today, with around 10,000 more children who are on dialysis and will need a kidney at some point.

Miracle Springer, 7, lives in Tyler. She was born with polycystic kidneys and was given days to live after her birth. Anthony and Gayla Springer, her grandparents and caregivers, say she’s been fighting since then.

“We went to hospice care, and it was this whole thing and she just kept fighting and fighting and they couldn’t really explain how she’s progressing,” Anthony said.

Due to her progress, she was taken off of hospice care and continued to defy odds. In 2018 she was diagnosed with a rare cancer caused by the polycystic kidneys called Wilms tumors. She had both kidneys removed and was put on at-home dialysis.

“We did perinatal dialysis here at the house for five days a week and we took her to Dallas two times a week. But since then, recently her perinatal became ineffective,” Gayla said.

Her new treatment plan was to put in a chemo dialysis catheter and travel to Dallas three times a week for all of her treatments. Miracle has been on the transplant list for the last three years, but the need for a donor is stronger than ever.

“It will definitely make her quality of life better; it will keep us from being tied down to our house a lot,” Gayla said.

Brian Martindale Is the executive director for Kidneys for Kids out of Bay City, Michigan. He started this non-profit after becoming a kidney donor for a young girl named Jessica in his town in 2013. A year ago, he started an initiative called ‘Driving for Life’ where he travels around the country publicizing children in need of kidneys for a transplant.

“We have produced seven kidney donations, one liver donation for a boy in Maryland, and we know of seven people as of yesterday and their testing for different children in the United States,“ Martindale said.

His goal in 2024 is to get 100 children kidneys. He has connected with Miracle and her family to help put her name out there. Miracle is looking for a donor who has either type B or type O blood.

“It’s not for everybody but it’s worth investigating. I think it’s worth checking out and see if it’s a good fit for you and changing a life and saving a life.” Anthony said.

If you are interested in kidney donation, here are several national resources: Driving for Life, National Kidney Registry, Kidneys for Kids

