For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Waco woman accused of assaulting elderly roommate after he evicted her

Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.
Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vicky Pruitt, 58, is charged with reckless bodily injury to an elderly person after she attacked her 82-year-old roommate when the man attempted to kick her out of his residence, an arrest warrant states.

Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1500 block of Indiana Avenue in Waco on Dec. 7 when the elderly victim alleged Pruitt was “criminally trespassing.”

The woman left the residence when police arrived, but returned at about 4:40 p.m. after the officers left.

Police said Pruitt became upset when she noticed the roommate had begun moving her belongings, and she attempted to enter the home.

The man reportedly stood in front of the door and placed his walker in between him and Pruitt.

Pruitt, police said, “charged toward him angrily” and “recklessly shoved the walker” into the man as she attempted to walk past him.

The assault injured the elderly man’s forearm, police wrote in an affidavit.

Pruitt is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
Theodore Joseph Irelan
Nacogdoches County jury sentences man to life in prison for sex crimes
Ashlyne Monique Arrington
Nacogdoches woman pleads guilty to 2022 murder

Latest News

Right now, Pirate Television is on YouTube, although they’re looking into expanding their...
East Texas high school students learn video production through Pirate TV
Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that...
‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student
The driver of an 18-wheeler has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston ISD...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student
For years, Rabbi Neal Katz says a menorah was displayed on the downtown square without...
East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Tuesday night identified by Lufkin police