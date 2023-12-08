For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: San Augustine historical site to host annual ‘Trails of Lights Extravaganza’ Saturday

Mission Dolores State Historic Site is hosting their annual Trails of Lights Extravaganza in San Augustine Saturday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Mission Dolores State Historic Site is hosting their annual Trails of Lights Extravaganza in San Augustine Saturday.

This free event will be filled with holiday festivities including crafts, cookies and cocoa, Santa Claus, faux snowball fights and more.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis has more from Mission Dolores State Historic Site Educator Aaron Gates on what to expect for this festive lighting event.

