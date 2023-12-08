WebXtra: San Augustine historical site to host annual ‘Trails of Lights Extravaganza’ Saturday

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - Mission Dolores State Historic Site is hosting their annual Trails of Lights Extravaganza in San Augustine Saturday.

This free event will be filled with holiday festivities including crafts, cookies and cocoa, Santa Claus, faux snowball fights and more.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis has more from Mission Dolores State Historic Site Educator Aaron Gates on what to expect for this festive lighting event.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.