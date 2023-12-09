1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man was killed after driving too fast around a curve on State Highway 63 on Friday night, DPS said, and his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

DPS troopers are investigating a fatal crash that took place at about 9:25 p.m. on State Highway 63 at the intersection of State Highway 147.

Earl Knockaert, 79, of Grapeland, was driving a Chevrolet SUV heading west, with Mary Knockaert, 78, as a passenger, DPS said. Preliminary investigation shows he approached a curve at an unsafe speed and crashed off the roadway to the right, overturning the vehicle.

Earl and Mary Knockaert were both taken to a hospital, but Earl was pronounced dead by the medical staff. Mary is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

Investigation is ongoing.

