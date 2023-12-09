For Your Service
Air Force veteran shares his journey to become East Texas airport manager

Max Tovar has been the manager of East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County for about six months. He’s also a sergeant in the US Air Force Reserves.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The manager of an East Texas airport continues his love of flight and fulfills his desire to serve, as part of the Air Force Reserves.

Max Tovar has been the manager of East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County for about six months. Once a month, he’s Master Sergeant Max Tovar, of the US Air Force Reserves.

A veteran of the Afghanistan War in aviation maintenance, once Tovar left active duty and entered the reserves, he sought education in the same field, eventually attending LeTourneau University and studying aero-space engineering.

Through a series of events, he applied for the airport manager’s job at East Texas Regional, and he got it.

He talks about his journey to get here and how he feels he is still serving.

