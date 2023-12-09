Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state

WACO, Texas (KLTV) -The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season after beating San Antonio Davenport in Waco Friday night, and they’re hoping that the third time is a charm.

In 2021 the Bulldogs fell to Austin LBJ 38-35, and last year the Bulldogs lost to Boerne 35-0.

This year, Chapel Hill was looking to get back to Arlington to play for a state championship for the first time since they won it all in 2011.

The Davenport Wolves would strike first following a long TD pass to give the Wolves an early 7-0 advantage. Chapel Hill would answer back, though, with Rickey Stewart securing a TD of his own to tie the game at seven, with 9:51 left in the first quarter.

With 1:26 left in the first quarter, Demetrius Brisbon would get the Bulldogs in the lead with a TD run. Bulldogs up 14-7. Just as the first quarter was coming to a close, Davenport would hit another long TD pass. The extra point would be no good, and Chapel Hill led 14-13 after the first quarter.

Following an interception by Darrius Dean of the Bulldog defense, Brisbon would get the ball down to the one-yard line before Stewart would punch it in to give Chapel Hill a 21-13 advantage with 8:04 left in the quarter. Davenport would then march the ball down the field and score a short rushing touchdown to pull within a point at 21-20. That would be the score at halftime.

Chapel Hill would begin to pull away after halftime. Demetrius Brisbon ran it in from four yards out to give the Bulldogs a 28-20 lead with 9:26 left in the third. The defense for Chapel Hill would hold strong and get the ball back for the offense. With 5:41 left in the quarter, Rickey Stewart finds the endzone again with an eight-yard run and Chapel Hill takes a 35-20 lead.

Later in the third quarter, Demetrius Brisbon would throw a short pass to Jayvin Mayfield, and Mayfield would do the rest. 83 yards later, Mayfield is in the endzone, and Chapel Hill would lead Davenport 42-20.

Davenport would get their final score of the night on a 28-yard TD pass to get the score to 42-26 with 2:28 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs would not be denied though. Brisbon would score on a 41-yard TD run to extend the lead to 49-26 after three quarters of play.

Chapel Hill would add another score for good measure with 2:20 left in the game, and the Bulldogs defeat Davenport 56-33 to advance to the state championship game for the first time since 2011.

Chapel Hill will play Anna for the 4A D1 State Title on Friday Morning at 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

