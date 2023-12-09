Lufkin hosts Holiday Hoops Tournament

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Well over at the Panther Athletic Center in Lufkin it was day 2 of the Holiday Hoops tournament. A total of 16 teams from all around taking part, and when I got there it was Marshall taking on Alvin. This was where I ran into the Lufkin Panthers head coach JT McManus.

Now coach a few weeks back, it was the Piney Woods Hoop Fest and now the holiday tournament. What is it about Lufkin that brings in these great basketball tournaments?

“Well, one of the things when the community blessed us with this new facility, as we told them, we wanted to bring some people back into town to try to generate some, some money for the tax dollars that the community is spending on us and that’s we’ve tried to host some really big events and this this has been our tournament,” he said. “This is the third year we’ve had this one and we’ve grown it to 16 teams and we just tried to do things the right way and have people keep coming back.

While I was there I looked in on Oak Ridge and Pine Tree in the side gym. Oak ridge getting some good shots to fall in the 4th quarter would tie it up at 60. And with 8 seconds on the clock they would win it on this free throw shot. 61-60 would be the final Oak Ridge over Pine Tree.

All right, coach well you know tough finish this afternoon but how has the tournament been going for you and the pirates?

Pine Tree head basketball coach Justin Hales replied, “we went one in three in the tournament. Beat White House this morning dropped a couple yesterday to a couple of bigger schools than us, but overall as a whole I feel like we’ve gotten a lot out of it. Brought our team down here just to kind of get away from Longview for a couple of days and see some different teams that we don’t typically see. so definitely saw some different styles of play and some different competition and I think it’s going to pay off dividends as we get into district play in just a couple of weeks.”

