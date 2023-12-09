Malakoff ISD cancels classes Thursday

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the Tigers’ championship game.

The ISD said the change is to ensure everyone has enough time to make Thursday’s game, when the Tigers will face Franklin at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

After canceling classes on Thursday, the ISD will have a full day on Friday instead of early release.

“We couldn’t be more proud of our football team or of our Tiger students and fans for coming out to support them all season long,” staff wrote.

MISD will have a fan bus for the event, and the administration asks fans to wait until Sunday to purchase tickets to the game, when a code specifically for Malakoff will be provided.

