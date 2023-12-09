For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Man says he felt like he was having a heart attack when winning $1 million lottery prize

A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.
A man in Michigan recently scratched off a $1 million lottery ticket.(Michigan Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A lucky lottery winner said he had to get his blood pressure checked when he won a $1 million jackpot.

According to the Michigan Lottery, a 55-year-old man recently hit the million-dollar prize thanks to playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza instant game.

The man, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at a Wesco gas station in Grant.

“I scratched the ticket right after purchasing it, and when I saw I won $1 million, I thought I was having a heart attack!” the man said.

The million-dollar winner said he then went to his mother’s house to show her the ticket and she told him to sit down.

“She took my blood pressure because I was bright red and shaking,” he shared.

The lucky player visited the lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. He chose to receive his prize money as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000.

He said he plans to complete a few home improvements and help others with his newfound winnings.

“Winning feels like a dream and it is going to make my life a lot easier!” the man said.

Lottery officials said players have won more than $15 million playing the $1,000,000 Extravaganza game since it launched in September.

Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
Theodore Joseph Irelan
Nacogdoches County jury sentences man to life in prison for sex crimes
Ashlyne Monique Arrington
Nacogdoches woman pleads guilty to 2022 murder

Latest News

Livingston resident Hannah Cram shares her thoughts on the Livingston ISD bus crash that...
‘Worst possible situation’: Livingston woman speaks on tragic bus crash that killed student
Right now, Pirate Television is on YouTube, although they’re looking into expanding their...
East Texas high school students learn video production through Pirate TV
The driver of an 18-wheeler has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston ISD...
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student
For years, Rabbi Neal Katz says a menorah was displayed on the downtown square without...
East Texas rabbi upset with Smith County’s decision to not allow menorah display
"Big thank you to the light and power for getting our cat down," Coco's owner wrote.
WATCH: Coco the cat leaps off utility pole just as rescuer reaches her