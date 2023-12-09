Pedestrian struck by car Tuesday night identified by Lufkin police

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has a long recovery ahead after he was struck by a vehicle Tuesday night, police say.

Robert “Red” Green was walking in the roadway in the 600 block of W. Frank Avenue at around 8:50 p.m. when he was struck by a Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound. Green was taken to UT Health - Tyler by helicopter following the crash.

According to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth, Green, who is known as “Red” by the community, is expected to recover. She says his recovery will be lengthy due to numerous broken bones and a head injury. He has had one surgery and remains stable as of Friday night.

The driver was not injured.

