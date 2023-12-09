For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday

The Bears are headed to the state finals.
The Bears are headed to the state finals.(Timpson ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD has canceled classes for two days this week as the Bears prepare to play in the state finals.

“Timpson ISD will NOT hold school on Wednesday, Dec. 13, OR Thursday, Dec. 14,” the school announced.

The high school football team will play Tolar in the state championships on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.

“The Bears made history!” staff posted.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS remains at the scene investigating.
DPS confirms Livingston ISD student died when struck by 18-wheeler as he got off bus
Gregory Jackson
Truck driver charged in connection with death of Livingston ISD student
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Tuesday night identified by Lufkin police
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment

Latest News

Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship...
Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday
Malakoff ISD has announced classes will be canceled on Thursday so students can attend the...
Malakoff ISD cancels classes Thursday
The Chapel Hill Bulldogs have made it to the state semifinals for the third consecutive season...
Chapel Hill Bulldogs hope 3rd time’s a charm as team heads to state
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game
Gilmer Buckeyes force 79 points on Glen Rose to head to state championship game