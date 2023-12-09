Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday

TIMPSON, Texas (KTRE) - Timpson ISD has canceled classes for two days this week as the Bears prepare to play in the state finals.

“Timpson ISD will NOT hold school on Wednesday, Dec. 13, OR Thursday, Dec. 14,” the school announced.

The high school football team will play Tolar in the state championships on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington at 7 p.m.

“The Bears made history!” staff posted.

