Weekend Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the morning, with skies clearing into the afternoon as a cold front moves through East Texas. Along and ahead of the front, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The chance for any severe storms has greatly decreased from where it was earlier this week and most of us will probably go through the day without even seeing a drop of rain. Due to the timing of today’s front, it will be difficult to pinpoint one forecast temperature for the entire area. We’ll likely see highs in Deep East Texas in the upper 70s, while our I-30 counties may not warm out of the 60s today. We’ll all start Sunday off in the upper 30s and low 40s, warming into the 50s during the afternoon under sunny skies.

