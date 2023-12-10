For Your Service
Arrest made in Fort Calhoun priest’s stabbing death

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says an arrest has been made in the murder of a Fort Calhoun priest.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says it has made an arrest in the murder of a Fort Calhoun Catholic priest.

WCSO said in a social media post that it received a call of an attempted break-in at the rectory of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fort Calhoun around 5:05 a.m. Deputies arrived to find a Black male inside and Fr. Stephen Gutgsell suffering from apparent stab wounds after being assaulted.

Fort Calhoun medics transported Gutgsell to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died.

Kierre Williams, 43, of Sioux City, has been arrested for homicide and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Gutgsell served as an associate pastor with the Archdiocese, most recently splitting his time between the Fort Calhoun parish and St. Francis Borgia in Blair.

The Archdiocese of Omaha is praying for Father Stephen Gutgsell, who was assaulted during an invasion at the rectory of St. John the Baptist parish in Fort Calhoun early Sunday morning. Father Gutgsell was transported to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, where he died of his injuries. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and there are no further details at this time. Please join Archbishop George Lucas in prayer for the repose of Father Gutgsell, for his family and for the St. John the Baptist parish community in this tragic time.

Statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha

Deacon Tim McNeil told 6 News that St. John the Baptist is closed for the time being. Members of that parish were at St. Francis Borgia, where Archbishop George Lucas said Mass and addressed congregants Sunday morning.

Fr. Stephen Gutgsell had been in the news in 2007 after being sentenced to probation and was ordered to pay restitution; he’d pled guilty to stealing over $100,000 from his former parish. Washington County Sheriff Mike Robinson told 6 News his team does not believe his death is related to his past crimes.

Fr. Stephen’s brother, Michael, was arrested in 2021 for stealing thousands of dollars from an incapacitated retired priest who had willed his estate to the Archdiocese, saying he was giving the money to a homeless man.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

