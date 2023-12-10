Chapel Hill ISD cancels classes Friday

For Your Service
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Classes have been canceled this Friday so students can attend the Bulldogs’ state championship game.

Chapel Hill ISD announced that all classes have been canceled for Friday so students and staff will have time to attend the football team’s upcoming state championship game. Classes will resume on Monday.

The Bulldogs beat the San Antonio Davenport Wolves in the state semi-finals 56-33. They are now headed to Arlington for the state finals at AT&T Stadium on Friday at 11 a.m.

Fans can get tickets using a special code for the Chapel Hill community by visiting the school’s Facebook page.

