For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - First responders were called to a fire at a church Saturday night, and the building was heavily damaged before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

According to Six Mile Volunteer Fire Department Chief Lonnie Johnston, crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m. The church is located on Highway 87, south of the Six Mile Bridge.

Pineland and Fairmount fire departments also responded, with Sabine County deputies on scene.

Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight, but scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m.
Crews were called to a fire at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at about 10:50 p.m.(KTRE)
Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight.
Responders were able to put out the flames by midnight.(KTRE)

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
A medical helicopter was called and flew him to a out of town hospital.
Pedestrian struck by car Tuesday night identified by Lufkin police
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
Max Tovar has been the manager of East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County for about six...
Air Force veteran shares his journey to become East Texas airport manager

Latest News

“We just wanted to pick something that we believed in and that we felt [the community] could...
Lumberjack Harley Davidson gives back to children in need in Nacogdoches
Max Tovar has been the manager of East Texas Regional Airport in Gregg County for about six...
Air Force veteran shares his journey to become East Texas airport manager
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County