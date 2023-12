GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Classes have been canceled on Friday so students can attend the Buckeyes’ state championship game.

The ISD announced classes will be canceled on Dec. 15 so fans can support the football team as they head to the state finals. Classes will resume on Monday.

The Buckeyes will play Bellville at 3 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.