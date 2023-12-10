For Your Service
Lumberjack Harley Davidson gives back to children in need in Nacogdoches

Members rode their bikes to Harold’s House for this year’s holiday toy run.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As Christmas approaches, donations are being gifted to children in need.

Lumberjack Harley Davidson rode their bikes to Harold’s House for this year’s holiday toy run in Nacogdoches. The sweet rev of a Harley getting ready to take off to spread some holiday cheer was heard in town.

“We like to get together as our Lumberjack Harley Davidson family, with all of our local Lumberjack Harley Davidson members,” said Zach Castillo, the finance manager for the Lumberjacks.

Last year, they completed their toy run at Harold’s House East Texas Alliance for Children in Lufkin. This year, they’ve decided to take the Nacogdoches route.

“Everybody meets over here once a year and leaves, rides over there to Harold’s House,” said Castillo.

The center serves children suffering from sexual or physical abuse as well as other crimes, including domestic violence.

The marketing manager for Lumberjack Harley Davidson, Eleshia McCarthy, said, “We just wanted to pick something that we believed in and that we felt [the community] could really benefit from and have a need for.”

McCarthy said their goal is to bring joy to the children.

“Just putting ourselves out there more in the community and showing people that we want to be there and that we want to help,” said McCarthy.

Harold’s House said the gifts and money received will go toward children and families participating in services at the center.

