LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The 911 lines in the Lufkin area were down as of about 1:15 p.m.

City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth said the region’s 911 service was not working Monday afternoon.

If you need to reach 911, call the non-emergency number at (936) 633-0468.

The city has said they will notify when the issue is resolved.

