Another cold, frosty night expected across the Piney Woods.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With mostly clear skies and dry air in place, it will be another cold night, albeit we should stay above freezing with overnight lows falling into the middle 30′s. We could still see some areas of patchy frost on the rooftops and grassy surfaces in the morning, so keep that in mind when heading out the door to work and school.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and seasonally mild with daytime highs in the middle 60′s, which is just slightly above our seasonal norms for this time in December.

As we transition toward the middle of the week, we will see our skies get a makeover as clouds will be on the increase, courtesy of a slow-moving western storm system that will be situated over the desert southwest. That low-pressure system will initially bring some wetting and soaking rains to much of west Texas and the Texas panhandle. We will stay dry through Thursday, but see the clouds overspread our east Texas landscape.

With our surface winds generally out of the east-northeast for the middle-to-latter part of the week, we will avoid any kind of notable warm-up. Instead, we will keep the trend going of cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but comfortable, afternoons with highs in the lower 60′s.

Eventually, the western upper-low will begin to advance to the east and move through Texas. This will increase our rain chances to the likely category for late Friday and into early Saturday morning.

There could be some lingering rain showers through Saturday morning before the storm system shifts eastward, leading to drier conditions as we progress through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts look to be generous, averaging around one-to-two inches with this end of week weather maker.

Once skies clear out by Sunday, more cool, northerly winds will filter in chilly temperatures, keeping sweater weather going into next week.

