Brazos County inmate attacks detention officer, has new charges added

Devin Newtown
Devin Newtown(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An inmate held in the Brazos County Detention Center has new charges added after allegedly assaulting a detention officer.

According to court documents Devin Newton, 18, managed to open the door of his cell and run out. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says Newton assaulted the detention officer, punching him in the face multiple times.

Newton, who has been behind bars since September 2022, was facing more than 10 other charges including aggravated sexual assault and harassment of a public servant.

Now, he’s charged with assault on a public servant. His bond now sits at $223,500

