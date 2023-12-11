Chireno ISD cancels classes for Monday due to water line break
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHIRENO, Texas (KTRE) - Classes have been cancelled Monday morning for all Chireno ISD students due to a water line break.
According to the Chireno ISD superintendent, the water line break occurred in the community overnight and were told that repairs could take hours, however, no specific timetable was provided.
The cause of the water line break is unknown at this time.
