For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.(Source: Enfield Firefighters Local 3912 via Facebook)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 4:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Troopers say a baby boy died and a woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash in Connecticut.

The Connecticut State Police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 91 in Enfield, WFSB reports.

Fransheska Stuart, 30, was driving north when her car veered off the road into the right shoulder and collided with a metal beam guardrail, according to state police records. The car rolled over and came to an uncontrolled final rest in the grass next to the road.

Stuart was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An infant in the car, identified in state police records as Isiah Ortiz, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to Connecticut Children’s, where he was pronounced dead.

Isiah was just three days away from turning 1, state police reports say.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The highway was shut down for several hours on Sunday but has since reopened.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
A business destroyed by a tornado on West Main in Hendersonville, Tenn., is seen, Saturday,...
Tennessee residents clean up after severe weekend storms killed 6 people and damaged neighborhoods

Latest News

Police in Seattle shared a video of a driver hitting pedestrians on purpose.
GRAPHIC: Police share videos of driver hitting pedestrians on purpose
Chris Rock has reportedly turned down the Globes host gig, (Source: CNN/Warner Bros....
Hollywood Minute: Golden Globes show needs a host
New York group called ‘Roving Rabbis” traveled to East Texas for Hanukkah celebrations
New York group called ‘Roving Rabbis” traveled to East Texas for Hanukkah celebrations
FILE - Event signage appears above the red carpet at the annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday,...
The Golden Globe nominations are coming. Here’s everything you need to know
Chireno ISD
Chireno ISD cancels classes for Monday due to water line break