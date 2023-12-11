For Your Service
One person dead and another injured in single vehicle wreck in Lufkin

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - One person is dead and another injured after a severe single vehicle wreck on FM 819 just south of Lufkin on Sunday morning.

According to a press release by Texas DPS, at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, December 10, two occupants were travelling in a Ford pickup southeast on FM 819, near FM 2108, when the driver drove off the roadway to the left and struck a concrete culvert. The vehicle then continued to collide with a second concrete culvert before overturning, resulting in both the driver and passenger being ejected during the crash.

Authorities identified one of the occupants as Bradley Napier, 42, from Lufkin, who was pronounced dead at the scene by an Angelina County Justice of the Peace. The second occupants was identified as Winston Conway, 38, also from Lufkin, and transported him to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan for further treatment.

DPS continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

