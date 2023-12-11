For Your Service
Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Thomas and Northern Colorado

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Northern Colorado Bears (4-4) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (4-6)

Commerce, Texas; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions after Saint Thomas scored 28 points in Northern Colorado's 75-71 victory over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Lions are 3-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-Commerce is eighth in the Southland with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tommie Lewis averaging 4.3.

The Bears are 0-2 on the road. Northern Colorado is the Big Sky leader with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas averaging 7.4.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado's 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Texas A&M-Commerce has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jerome Brewer Jr. is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.9 points for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Thomas is averaging 16.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Bears. Dejour Reaves is averaging 15.1 points for Northern Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

