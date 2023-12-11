For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility

Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks plans to use his final season of eligibility and return to play again with the Red Raiders in 2024
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks revealed Monday that he plans to use his final season of eligibility and return to play again with the Red Raiders in 2024.

Brooks, a first-team AP All-Big 12 pick, is fourth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,443 yards rushing (120.3 yards per game). He ran for at least 100 yards in eight of the last 10 games, and in the two games he didn't had 98 and 95 yards.

Brooks announced his decision to return in a social media post. He has 2,957 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over 44 games in his career at Texas Tech, which began as a freshman during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season that didn't count against the eligibility of any players.

“This is an exciting day for our program with Tahj announcing his return for next season,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “From our conversations in recent weeks, it was clear that Tahj wants to leave a legacy here at Texas Tech and that a return for next season would help him do just that. Not only is Tahj one of the nation’s top running backs, but he is a phenomenal teammate and leader of this program.”

The Red Raiders (6-6) play California (6-6) in the Independence Bowl on Saturday night.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

Scorched siding and roofing on all sides indicate serious damage to the structure.
East Texas church destroyed by fire overnight
.
Multiple East Texas school districts affected by UIL realignment
One person dead and another injured in single vehicle wreck in Lufkin
The Bears are headed to the state finals.
Timpson ISD cancels classes on Wednesday, Thursday
1 dead, 1 injured after SUV crashes off roadway curve in Angelina County

Latest News

football generic
Conference USA is finalizing a plan to add Delaware in 2025, according to an AP source
Dallas Cowboys Logo. (Source: Dallas Cowboys Twitter. )
Cowboys take 10-game home winning streak into a matchup against the Rams
1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez reacts after striking out during the third inning of Game 1 of...
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says
Texas Rangers Josh Jung (6) celebrating his solo home run against the Baltimore Orioles with...
Texas’ shaky bullpen escapes late as Rangers hold off Orioles 3-2 to open ALDS