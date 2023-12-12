For Your Service
2 men killed when pickup veers into opposing traffic north of Jacksonville

(Source: WALB)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Two men were killed on Friday in a wreck on Hwy 175 on Dec. 8.

According to Texas DPS, David Blakeney, 69, of Jacksonville, was killed when driving his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado about eight miles north of Jacksonville. The preliminary investigation reports that Blakeney was traveling north on Hwy 175 when he veered into the southbound lane, striking a 2022 Honda Accord and a 2022 Toyota Corolla.

Blakeney was killed in the wreck.

Also killed was the driver of the Honda Accord, identified as Antonio Santana II, 23, of Little Elm. His passengers were taken to hospitals for treatment. One of those was a 1-year-old who is being treated in Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

In the third vehicle, a man, woman and two children from Laredo were injured and taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler.

The wreck remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

