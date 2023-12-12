TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Galettes are popular because they’re easier to make than a traditional pie, and they contain less sugar and butter than apple pie typically does, as well. What they still have is an abundance of delicious apple-cinnamon flavor! Give it a try to see what you think.

Apple-cinnamon galette by Mama Steph

Ingredients

1 refrigerated pie dough, or one recipe homemade pie dough

about 5 medium Granny Smith apples (I use these because they’re not so juicy and don’t make a soggy crust)

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves (if you don’t have these, no worries. Just use the cinnamon and enjoy!)

1 1/2 tablespoons plain flour

Method

Keep the dough cold while you prepare the apple filling.

Peel and slice the apples into thin pieces, Place the slices in a mixing bowl.

Sprinkle the rest of the ingredients over the apples, then toss to coat.

Roll the cold pie crust out into a circle of about 10 inches (dinner plate sized) on a sheet of parchment paper.

Pile the apples in the center of the crust, leaving a 2-4 inch border.

Then, fold the border crust up around the filling, pinching over as you go. (See video. Not fancy, just hard to describe.)

Refrigerate the galette for about 15 minutes while heating the oven to 400. (Refrigerating before baking will help the galette hold its shape nicely.)

Bake at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes until crust is golden brown.

