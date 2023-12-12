Increasing clouds and remaining seasonally cool before rain returns to close out the week..

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We had some high, thin, cirrus clouds stream overhead this afternoon, giving skies that milky appearance.

It will be partly cloudy and cold tonight, although, it will not be as cold as recent nights due to the increase in some high-level cloud cover moving through. Lows will be in the upper 30′s to near 40-degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with mid-and-high level clouds moving overhead, leading to a filtered sunshine. The added cloud cover will keep daytime highs down a few degrees as we top out in the lower 60′s.

We will see our skies get a makeover the next few days as clouds will be on the increase, courtesy of a slow-moving western storm system that will be situated over the desert southwest. That low-pressure system will initially bring some wetting and soaking rains to much of west Texas and the Texas panhandle. We will stay dry through Thursday as all the rain stays mainly west of Interstate 35 due to the slow-moving nature of this storm system.

With our surface winds generally out of the east-northeast for the middle-to-latter part of the week, we will avoid any kind of notable warm-up. Instead, we will keep the trend going of cold mornings giving way to seasonally cool, but comfortable, afternoons with highs in the lower 60′s.

Eventually, the western upper-low will begin to advance to the east and move through Texas by the end of the week. This will increase our rain chances to the likely category for late Friday and into early Saturday morning.

There could be some lingering rain showers on Saturday morning before the storm system shifts eastward, leading to drier conditions as we progress through the weekend.

Rainfall amounts look to be generous, but not excessive, with around one inch likely to fall from Friday evening through midday Saturday.

Once skies clear out by Sunday, more cool, northerly winds will filter in chilly temperatures, keeping sweater weather going into next week.

